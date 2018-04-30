Salina, KS

Skid Loader Destroyed in Fire

KSAL StaffApril 30, 2018

A shift in wind conditions turned a controlled burn into the loss of some heavy equipment for a Salina area man.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 47-year-old Chad Koehn was operating a 2005 Bobcat skid-steer loader while keeping an eye on a controlled burn in a pasture in the 200 block of S. Cunningham Road on Saturday evening around 5:20pm.

Deputies say the wind shifted, overtaking the Bobcat with flames and the hydraulics on board caught fire.

No one was injured and Fire District #5 responded to the scene.

Loss is listed at $22,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

