Six Mustangs Celebrated at Spring Signing Day

Salina Central buzzed with energy Wednesday afternoon, as six student athletes were celebrated for earning the opportunity to participate in athletics at the college level.

In a room filled with family, friends, and faculty, each student signed their letter of intent and gave thanks to those who helped them achieve their latest goal.

Head football coach Mark Sandbo honored four of his players.

Pictured at the top, James MacKinney signed his letter of intent to attend Air Force Academy.

MacKinney was a team captain and part of a consistently great run defense for the Mustangs. His coach added he was only one of two Mustangs to score a touchdown as a defensive player this past season and praised his leadership calling MacKinney, “A fantastic player for us.”

James Cathey signed his letter of intent to attend Bethany College.

Coach Sandbo shared a story about James with him and his family at the table. Sandbo remembered a day when several college recruits visited Salina Central and happen to come across James in the weight room. They were in awe of his strength and work ethic, remarking that he could absolutely play football at the next level.

Tyrus Young signed his letter of intent to attend Fort Hays State University.

Young was a two-time all-state selection and earned three all-conference honors as well. Coach Sandbo remarked that Tyrus has had the right commitment to improving his game through practice and film study.

Alonzo Guillen signed his letter of intent to attend Butler Community College.

When referring to his joy for coaching Alonzo, Coach Sandbo said, “We wish we had one more year with this guy.” He added that the sentiment goes for all his players moving on from the team, but Alonzo is clearly beloved by his coaches and teammates.

In basketball, first year head coach Paige Talbott honored senior Tahlia Morris.

Tahlia will continue her academic and athletic career at Manhattan Christian College.

As a key player for this year’s Lady Mustangs squad, Tahlia was a leader on and off the court. Coach Talbott praised her for leaving her mark on the program and added, “We’re happy she won’t be too far away.”

In track, head coach Mike Kilgore honored senior Kamryn Jones.

Kamryn will continue his academic and athletic career at Oral Roberts University.

In a sport that tends to focus on the individual, Kamryn always focused on team success first. After the ceremony, coach Kilgore added, “The best thing about Kam is his hard work and dedication to the program.”