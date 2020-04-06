Six Chiefs Land on NFL All-Decade Team

The NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame have announced the 52 players and two head coaches selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team. Tom Brady, 42 and starting over with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was one of just eight players unanimously voted to the squad.

The other unanimous picks represent a who’s who of the biggest NFL stars of the last 10 years — and a pretty good preview of who’ll headline future Hall of Fame classes: defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller, running back Adrian Peterson, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker, defensive end J.J. Watt and offensive guard Marshal Yanda.

2010s ALL-DECADE TEAM ROSTER

* — denotes a unanimous selection

OFFENSE

QB Tom Brady*

QB Aaron Rodgers

RB Frank Gore

RB Marshawn Lynch

RB LeSean McCoy

RB Adrian Peterson*

WR Antonio Brown

WR Larry Fitzgerald

WR Calvin Johnson

WR Julio Jones

FLEX Darren Sproles

TE Rob Gronkowski

TE Travis Kelce

OT Jason Peters

OT Tyron Smith

OT Joe Staley

OT Joe Thomas*

OG Jahri Evans

OG Logan Mankins

OG Zack Martin

OG Marshal Yanda*

C Alex Mack

C Maurkice Pouncey

DEFENSE

DE Calais Campbell

DE Cameron Jordan

DE Julius Peppers

DE J.J. Watt*

DT Geno Atkins

DT Fletcher Cox

DT Aaron Donald*

DT Ndamukong Suh

LB Chandler Jones

LB Luke Kuechly

LB Khalil Mack

LB Von Miller*

LB Bobby Wagner

LB Patrick Willis

CB Patrick Peterson

CB Darrelle Revis

CB Richard Sherman

S Eric Berry

S Earl Thomas

S Eric Weddle

DB Chris Harris Jr.

DB Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIALISTS

P Johnny Hekker

P Shane Lechler

K Stephen Gostkowski

K Justin Tucker*

PR Tyreek Hill

PR Darren Sproles

KR Devin Hester

KR Cordarrelle Patterson

COACHES

Bill Belichick

Pete Carroll