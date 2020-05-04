Single Car Crash Lands Salina Man in Jail

A single vehicle crash, just east of Salina, lands the driver of the pickup truck behind bars for potential DUI.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash occurred at 5 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Old 40 Highway and Marymount Rd.

A 1997 Mazda B-2300 pickup truck was traveling westbound on Old 40 Highway when the truck drifted off the edge of the roadway on to the shoulder. After over correcting, the truck then crossed over the center line and rolled in to the south-side ditch, landing on its roof.

The driver, who was alone in the truck, allegedly got up and left the scene. However, deputies found 38-year-old Wesley Spragg, Salina, a short distance from the crash.

Spragg is arrested and facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident, felony driving under the influence, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction.

There is damage to the entire truck as a result of the crash.