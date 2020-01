Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Salina man.

A Silver Alert has been issued to help locate 88-year-old Leonard Clayton McIver.

McIver was last heard from on December 18th.

McIver could possibly be in a 2014 red Camaro with Kansas license plate LIC 312GAN. The tag is expired. and it is unknown if he still has the vehicle or drives it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.