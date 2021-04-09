Silver Alert For Missing Pratt Man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating man who is missing from a care facility in Pratt.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation a statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old Kenneth E. Gatlin.

Gatlin was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, when it is believed he walked away from his care facility in Pratt. He was wearing a red and white jacket, khaki pants, cowboy boots, and a red hat.

Gatlin is a white male, approximately 5 ft.10 in. tall, weighing 190 lbs. He has blue eyes and red hair. Gatlin suffers from dementia, and has difficulty communicating with others.

If you see Kenneth Gatlin, or know his whereabouts, please immediately contact the Pratt Police Department at 620-672-5551, or call 911.