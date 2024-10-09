Silver Alert For Missing Man

A statewide silver alert has been issued to help find a man missing from Leavenworth who was possibly seen in Riley County Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the whereabouts of 90-year-old Dwane Monroe are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Monroe was last seen Tuesday evening, around 6 p.m. He is likely driving a tan 2008 Ford Taurus bearing Kansas tag 2236AFG. He may have been sighted in Riley County on Wednesday morning.

Monroe is a white male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and is balding. Monroe wears glasses and has a gray mustache. He was last seen wearing jean overalls, a long sleeve flannel shirt and black tennis shoes. He is possibly wearing a red, white, and blue ball cap with the inscription, “swim brothers”.

Monroe has been experiencing memory issues for the last few months.

If you see Dwane Monroe, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at (913) 682-5724.