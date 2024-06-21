Silver Alert For Missing Hays Man

The Hays Police Department requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Hays man.

The whereabouts of 66-year-old Randy S. Goodermuth, of Hays, are unknown and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Randy is a white male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and is balding. Randy was last seen wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce jersey (with the number 87 on it) and khaki pants.

Randy has schizophrenia. At the time he was last seen he was hallucinating and ran from his home. He has not yet returned. He also does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

If you see Randy Goodermuth, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Hays Police Department at (785) 625-1011.