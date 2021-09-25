UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled For Fisherman

A missing 77-year-old man who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert has been discovered deceased at the Leavenworth State Fishing Lake. The statewide Silver Alert is now canceled.

– – –

ORIGINAL: A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly Kansas man who went fishing on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the whereabouts of 77-year-old Donald L. Pursley are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Pursley is a white male, 5 ft. 10 in. tall, weighing around 170 lbs. He has grey hair and hazel eyes. Pursley was last known driving a silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma, with Kansas Veterans tag 59982. The pickup truck has USMC and POW stickers on the rear window.

Pursley left his home on Sept. 21 around 11 a.m. to go fishing and has not returned home. He was wearing a dark-colored USMC ball cap and jeans. Pursley’s last location may have been within a 10 mile radius of Oskaloosa.

Pursley’s family reported him missing Friday evening, Sept. 24, and shared that he sometimes fishes at Lake Perry in Jefferson County, or Smithville Lake in Missouri. They are concerned for his safety.

If you see Pursley, his vehicle, or have information about his whereabouts, please immediately call 911 or the Basehor Police Department at 913-758-4022.

