Silver Alert For Missing Barton County Man

Todd PittengerDecember 14, 2020

Authorities are asking the public’s help in finding a man who went missing in Barton County. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert.

According to the KBI, the whereabouts of 64-year-old Carl A. Whiting are unknown. He was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, in western Barton County, near K-96 Highway.

Whiting is a white male, 6 ft. 2 in. tall, weighing 240 lbs. He has brown eyes and sandy hair.

Whiting was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and possibly a yellow sweater.

Whiting, he has dementia and has a history of walking away from his home.

If you see Whiting, or know his whereabouts, please immediately contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-793-1920.

