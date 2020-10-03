Signs of the Times

They are a sign of the times, and they are popping up all over town. Numerous signs supporting various political candidates have been placed in yards and businesses across Salina.

According to the City of Salina, there are some dos and don’ts when it comes to putting up a sign.

The following are regulations regarding signs:

Placement of temporary signs during an election season is allowed 45 days prior to and seven days following Election Day.

Single-Family Residential Lots

On private property – an unlimited number of election signs may be placed, but no sign may exceed 8 sq. ft.

On public right-of-way, abutting your own property – an unlimited number of signs may be placed, but no sign may exceed 8 sq. ft. in size.

Apartment Complexes, Nursing Homes, Commercial and Industrial Lots

On private property – up to two signs may be placed, 32 sq. ft. in size, and an unlimited number of signs 8 sq. ft. or less.

On public right-of-way – an unlimited number of signs may be placed, but no individual sign may exceed 8 sq. ft. in size.

Right-of-Way Information