Signing Day For 12 Cougars

At was all smiles at South High School Wednesday afternoon as a large crowd gathered for a special event.

Family, friends, and fellow students all gathered in support of a dozen graduating seniors who signed letters of intent to continue athletically, and academically, next year at the next level in college.

Students signed to play football, basketball, baseball, soccer, golf, run track, row, cheer, and dance at colleges across the area including Kansas State University, Fort Hays State University, Pittsburgh State University, and Kansas Wesleyan University. Each student’s coach spoke about their high school achievements prior to signing.

The student / athletes include:

Alondra Alvarado – Cheer Kansas Wesleyan University

Kelly Amaro – Cheer Kansas Wesleyan University

Aidan Anderes – Football Kansas Wesleyan University

Natalie Brenneman – Rowing Kansas State University

Madison Durr – Golf Pittsburgh State University

Jace Humphrey – Baseball and Basketball Kansas Wesleyan University

Bret Jones – Track Fort Hays State University

Kamila Ojeda – Soccer Kansas Wesleyan University

Brady Oliver – Track Kansas Wesleyan University

Landon Putman – Football Kansas Wesleyan University

Ava Sidebottom – Cheer Kansas Wesleyan University

Callie Werth – Dance Kansas Wesleyan University

Following the signing, everyone stayed for photo opportunities and refreshments.