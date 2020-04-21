Salina, KS

Significant Weather, Hail a Threat Tonight in Central Kansas

Jeremy BohnApril 21, 2020

Thunderstorms with large hail is a threat Tuesday night in to early Wednesday morning for parts of Kansas.

The National Weather Service in Wichita says that golf ball sized hail will be a major threat on the Kansas/Oklahoma border, while closer to central Kansas, thunderstorms with nickel to quarter hail is more likely. Some storms will carry the threat of strong winds as wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph.

Heavy rain could also be an impact in much of Kansas, however, forecasters say the heaviest rain will fall near the Oklahoma border.

Storms are expected to fire up around 10 p.m. Tuesday in west-central Kansas, before potentially moving in to the KSAL listening area after midnight.

