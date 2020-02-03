Sick Kansan Does Not Have Coronavirus

A Kansas resident does not have coronavirus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Saturday that the patient, who recently returned to Kansas from China, has been released from Lawrence Memorial Hospital and is in good health.

“We are pleased that test results were negative and that the patient remains in good health. He had been released from LMH Health and was in a monitored, isolated living space following CDC guidelines,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “He will now be able to resume his normal routine, and there is no risk to the public.”

Coronavirus infections initially were diagnosed in Wuhan City, China, and have since been reported in travelers from this city to other locations in China and other countries including the United States. No cases have been confirmed in Kansas.

At this time of year, respiratory illnesses are most likely due to infection with influenza or other viruses that cause the common cold. It’s important to take precautions to be protected from these infections, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face and getting an annual flu shot.