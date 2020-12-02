Shutter Speed Ballistics

A new exhibit in Salina takes a look at what’s left behind after the bullet hits its mark.

The Salina Art Center is inviting guests to explore the gallery for three distinct exhibitions in December. Friday, December 4, 2020 is the final First Friday of the year at Salina Art Center. Gallery hours are extended to 7pm, one night only. Patrons can travel thorugh “The Spaces Between” featuring Robert Bubp, Lynn Benson, and Tim Stone, and also take a peek at “Hoping You Are Well” by Rachel Epp Buller.

The gallery also features an exhibit by Wichita-based photographer Jennifer Ray entitled “In Range.”

Marketing Coordinator, Hannah Crickman tells KSAL News that Ray visited shooting ranges with her camera in hand, for a chance to gather and arrange improvised targets like sculptures.

Crickman adds the photographs can help tell a story about those who left their mark. Doors, books, even old LPs were part of the cache captured on film by Jennifer Ray.

Guests can explore exhibitions including “In Range” by Jennifer Ray, “The Spaces Between” featuring Robert Bubp, Lynn Benson, and Tim Stone, and “Hoping You Are Well” by Rachel Epp Buller. Admission to all three exhibitions is FREE, masks are required and everyone is welcome.