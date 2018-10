Salina Police responded to a reported shooting in northern Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that witnesses say they heard a total of 12 gun shots fired in the 800 block of N. 9th at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities did not find any damage, however, did find three 9mm shell casings near 800 N. 9th.

Forrester says authorities continue to investigate.