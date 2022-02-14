Shots Fired During Party

No injuries are reported after shots were fired in a Salina neighborhood on Saturday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at approximately 2:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of State and Chicago Streets in regards to shots fired. It was reported by witnesses that there was a loud party in the neighborhood, and a neighbor had asked them to quiet down.

A witness reported seeing three subjects walking to a red or maroon four-door vehicle. As the vehicle left, one of the occupants fired several shots from the vehicle into the air. Officers located four spent .45 caliber shell casings in the street. No damage was located in the area.