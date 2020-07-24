Short Pursuit Ends in Drug Related Arrest

A vehicle pursuit that starts just north of Salina, ends in town a short time after it had started with an arrest made.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a deputy on patrol spotted a 2005 Dodge Stratus driving with no tail lights in the 100 block of W. Antrim Rd.–near the intersection with N. 9th St at 11:11 p.m. Thursday.

The deputy attempted to pull the car over, however, the driver kept going. The vehicle led authorities on a pursuit where speeds topped at 50 mph through north Salina. After a brief period, the pursuit ended in the 100 block of W. Hamilton Ave. with the suspect vehicle voluntarily stopping.

The driver is 27-year-old Adrian Richardson, Kansas City, Kan. He allegedly had a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana in his possession when he was arrested.

Richardson is charged with felony flee and elude, no proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and transporting an open container.

Richardson also had two occupants with him inside of the vehicle, however, they were released and not arrested.