Shoplifting Suspects Caught on Camera

Salina police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of suspected thieves who were caught on camera. The case is this week’s Saline Crime Stopper’s crime of the week.

Police say on April 10th, between 6:00-6:36 PM, two men were alleged to have shoplifted at Walmart, 2900 S 9th Street, Salina. The suspects later left in a Black 1995 Honda Passport SUV with a Kansas tag, registered in McPherson County community of Lindsborg.

Both males appear to be in their 20’s. The first subject wore a black jacket with blue running pants, with white stripes. The other person was wearing a grey and black sweater, with red pants. Both had facial hair.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/…/create-rep…/anonymous/salina.org

to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. 20-11144.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)