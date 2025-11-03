Shop Owner Thwarts Burglary

A Salina shop owner scares a would-be burglar out of his business.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Saturday night around 7:45pm, the owner of The Third Fairy, 153 North Broadway got notified that his store camera went offline. He rushed to the store and saw a bike and backpack outside, then noticed someone with a flashlight inside the shop. He rushed in and yelled, “stop!” The burglar ran from the scene.

The suspect is described as a slender 5-foot-8 male. Police note the burglar broke through a backdoor, cut the power and began to rummage around by flashlight.

No items are missing.