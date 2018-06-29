Shooting Accident at Weapons Range

One person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in an accidental shooting at the Smoky Hill Weapons Range.

Salina EMS and Saline County Sheriff deputies responded to what was dispatched as an accidental shooting Thursday morning just after 7:30 to the weapons range, which is located west of Salina.

The military tells KSAL News a member of the 184th intelligence wing injured himself by an accidental discharge of a personal weapon. Normal protocol is to contact local law enforcement anytime someone is injured with a firearm.

Law enforcement responded and the member was treated by medical professionals and was released.