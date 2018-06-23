Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 70 °

Shock Stumble Against Wichita

Pat StrathmanJune 23, 2018

After picking up their first win of the season, the Salina Shock fell back to earth.

Four Wichita batters recorded multiple hits, the pitching staff silenced the bats of the Shock, and the Sluggers picked up a 9-3 victory to open the weekend on Friday. Wichita had 12 hits in total, improving to 7-7.

Wichita Struck early, plating four runs in the first two frames. Salina countered with three in the second and third innings, only trailing 4-3. The Sluggers created the decisive separation in the fifth, scoring three times and holding the Shock scoreless from there.

Salina’s Brayden Smith was the offensive highlight for the Shock, going 2-for-3. Cooper Schlochtermeier, Jordan Kennedy and P. Hilbert all scored runs, but no RBI were recorded for Salina.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Shock Gets First Win After Extra-Inning Affai...

June 22, 2018 4:19 pm

Shock Drop Two in Weekend Action

June 18, 2018 10:23 am

Shock Blanked by Wichita

June 13, 2018 8:41 am

Shock Drop Two over Weekend

June 11, 2018 6:56 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

Falcons Show No Rust, Start Hooper ...

Mother nature was not a friend to the Salina Falcons, preventing them from seeing the field for nine...

June 23, 2018 Comments

Shock Stumble Against Wichita

Sports News

June 23, 2018

Herrera’s Catch, 3B Clutch in...

Sports News

June 23, 2018

Former Kansas Civil Air Patrol Comm...

Top News

June 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Teen Arrested in Stolen T...
June 22, 2018Comments
Police: Don’t Leave...
June 22, 2018Comments
Amber Alert Issued in Con...
June 22, 2018Comments
Puddle of Mudd, Saliva Co...
June 22, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH