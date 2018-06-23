Shock Stumble Against Wichita

After picking up their first win of the season, the Salina Shock fell back to earth.

Four Wichita batters recorded multiple hits, the pitching staff silenced the bats of the Shock, and the Sluggers picked up a 9-3 victory to open the weekend on Friday. Wichita had 12 hits in total, improving to 7-7.

Wichita Struck early, plating four runs in the first two frames. Salina countered with three in the second and third innings, only trailing 4-3. The Sluggers created the decisive separation in the fifth, scoring three times and holding the Shock scoreless from there.

Salina’s Brayden Smith was the offensive highlight for the Shock, going 2-for-3. Cooper Schlochtermeier, Jordan Kennedy and P. Hilbert all scored runs, but no RBI were recorded for Salina.