Beverly’s Namesake Ship Performs Rescue at Sea

A United States Navy ship named after an area man conducted a rescue at sea this week.

According to the Navy the USS Ross, which is named in honor of Beverly native Donald K. Ross, conducted lifesaving emergency search and rescue operations for a civilian Turkish vessel in the Sea of Marmara while conducting her southbound transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.

Late Tuesday morning lookouts spotted smoke plumes rising from a small vessel. The Ross quickly deployed her small boat, outfitted with two search-and- rescue swimmers and one corpsman, to rescue distressed crewmembers and render assistance. U.S. Sailors were able to rescue three mariners. Additionally, Ross crew members recovered two deceased mariners.

The crewmembers were brought aboard and provided immediate medical attention.

Ross coordinated with the Turkish Coast Guard to transfer the crewmembers ashore. A fleet of Turkish patrol craft guarded Ross from the surrounding traffic, Ross lowered all crewmembers onto a Turkish search-and-rescue craft to return them ashore for further medical attention.

“In accordance with international law of the sea and maritime custom, the U.S. Navy assists mariners in distress, just as any other as any other mariner would, said” Cmdr. J. D. John, commanding officer of USS Ross. “This demonstrates the multi-mission capability of Ross and our ability to respond rapidly to any situation”

The USS Ross is a Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. It is named after Donald K. Ross, who was born in the Lincoln County community of Beverly. Ross became a Navy Captain and received the first Medal of Honor during World War II.

A portion of K-18 highway, from U.S. 81 to the western boundary of Lincoln County, is also named for Ross. It is known as the “Medal of Honor Recipient Donald K. Ross Memorial Highway.”

US Navy Photo