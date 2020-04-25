Shining Lights Honor Class of 2020

Friday night lights lit up the sky in Salina. The community joined other cities across the country by turning on their stadium lights to honor graduating seniors in the class of 2020.

The lights at Salina Stadium came on at 8:20 Friday night, and stayed on for 20 minutes, to honor graduating 2020 Seniors from both Salina Central and Salina South high schools.

The scoreboard also was lit, appropriately enough with 20s across it.

8:20 PM in military time is 20:20. The lights were turned on at 20:20 for 20 minutes to honor the 2020 seniors.