Sheriff’s Office Works 5 Crashes With Deer

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has worked an excess number of vehicle crashes involving deer.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies worked a total of five crashes involving deer on this past weekend, alone.

The accidents include:

5:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6: Simpson Rd. and Assaria Rd.

Simpson Rd. and Assaria Rd. 11:53 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6: K-140 Highway, just west of W. Schilling Rd.

K-140 Highway, just west of W. Schilling Rd. 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7: Northbound lane of I-135, milepost No. 78

Northbound lane of I-135, milepost No. 78 6:11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8: K-4 Highway and a half mile south of Simpson Rd. (or a half mile north of Assaria.)

K-4 Highway and a half mile south of Simpson Rd. (or a half mile north of Assaria.) 9:54 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8: Northbound lane of I-135, milpost No. 82

No injuries are reported in all five accidents, but the Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to remain vigilant of deer while traveling.