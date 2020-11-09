Sheriff’s Office Works 5 Crashes With Deer

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has worked an excess number of vehicle crashes involving deer.
Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies worked a total of five crashes involving deer on this past weekend, alone.
The accidents include:
- 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6: Simpson Rd. and Assaria Rd.
- 11:53 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6: K-140 Highway, just west of W. Schilling Rd.
- 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7: Northbound lane of I-135, milepost No. 78
- 6:11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8: K-4 Highway and a half mile south of Simpson Rd. (or a half mile north of Assaria.)
- 9:54 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8: Northbound lane of I-135, milpost No. 82
No injuries are reported in all five accidents, but the Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to remain vigilant of deer while traveling.