Sheriff’s Office Works 5 Crashes With Deer

Jeremy BohnNovember 9, 2020

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has worked an excess number of vehicle crashes involving deer.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies worked a total of five crashes involving deer on this past weekend, alone.

The accidents include:

  • 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6: Simpson Rd. and Assaria Rd.
  • 11:53 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6: K-140 Highway, just west of W. Schilling Rd.
  • 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7: Northbound lane of I-135, milepost No. 78
  • 6:11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8: K-4 Highway and a half mile south of Simpson Rd. (or a half mile north of Assaria.)
  • 9:54 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8: Northbound lane of I-135, milpost No. 82

No injuries are reported in all five accidents, but the Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to remain vigilant of deer while traveling.

