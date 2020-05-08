Sheriff’s Office Public Lobby Reopening

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office Records public lobby at 251 N. 10th is now open Monday-Friday 8am – 4:30pm. This allows the sheriff’s office to resume VIN Inspections, Registered Offender Registrations, Concealed Carry Applications, etc.

The Jail Lobby and traffic access to the jail for visitation and programs will remain closed until at least June 1st in accordance with the plan set out by the Governor.

Fingerprinting Office will re-open by appointment only beginning May 12th. To schedule an appointment please call (785) 833-8527.

Fingerprint days and times:

Tuesday 9am-4pm

Wednesday 9am-4pm

Thursday 9am-5pm

Appointments will be made every 30 minutes on the hour. Arrive at your scheduled time and check in with the secretary. If you arrive early you will be asked to wait in your vehicle until your scheduled time. We are located on the southeast corner of 12th and Elm. You will enter the Corrections Staff entrance door and check in at the sliding glass window.

If you have a face mask please wear it. Your temperature will be taken upon your arrival and if you are running a temperature you will be turned away. Prior to fingerprinting, you will be required to use the provided hand sanitizer.

Please bring your driver’s license or state ID, check or cash, any paperwork that you may have, postage and an envelope if we are to send in your prints.

Most important: if you are sick please do not make an appointment.