An abandoned ATV is found just outside of the Salina city limits early Monday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a red 2009 750 cc Kawasaki Brute Force ATV was found on the edge of the roadway near the intersection of Fairchilds Rd. and Waterwell Rd. at 4:17 a.m. Monday.

The ATV has been modified with a tank sprayer mounted on to the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the owner of the vehicle.