Sheriff’s Office Lobby Closed to Public

KSAL StaffMarch 30, 2020

In accordance with the County and State Executive Stay-at-Home Order the public lobby at the Sheriff’s Office is closed to the public.

A minimum staffing of records employees are on duty to take calls and process the required paperwork from the courts and attorneys for the office.

For the current time we are suspending VIN Inspections, Fingerprinting, Drug Take-Back, Sharps Collection and applications for Concealed Carry Permits.

Registered Offenders who are required to register at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office must now call to schedule an appointment. (785) 826-6500 (Option 2) (Option 2) No face-to-face appointments will be made. If you have already scheduled an appointment, please call in at your scheduled time and your appointment will be honored via phone.

The lobby at the Saline County Jail remains open for Bonding and Video Visitation.

