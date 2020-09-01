Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stolen Vehicle With Gun Inside

A light blue vehicle, that had a shot gun stored inside, is stolen from a rural Salina residence.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the stolen vehicle is a 2004 Buick Lesabre that is light blue in color and valued at $1,500.

The car has a small dent in the right front fender and has an NRA sticker in the bottom left corner of the rear windshield. It also has a Kansas tag: 631-GDX. The vehicle theft is believed to have happened between Saturday and Sunday from a home at 2941 S. Simpson Rd., about three miles southeast of Salina.

The owner, 31-year-old Kajsa Erickson, Solomon, went to her brother’s house with her key attached to a lanyard around her neck. At some point during the night, she lost the key.

Also in the car at the time of its theft were two tools boxes full of miscellaneous tools and a 12-gauge Mossberg shot gun.

Total loss is $2,185.