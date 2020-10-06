Sheriff’s Office Already Responding to Accidents With Deer

Jeremy BohnOctober 6, 2020

It’s already been a busy month for the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in responding to vehicle accidents involving deer.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that over the last week or two, deputies have helped motorists who have hit deer on county roadways including two accidents on Monday.

Melander says that it seems like the Sheriff’s Office has responded to at least one deer related accident every night.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists that deer are extra active in the month of Oct. and to be vigilant of them while driving–especially when sunlight is limited, around dawn or dusk.

Motorists are reminded to not swerve to avoid hitting deer.

