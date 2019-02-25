Sheriff’s Home Watch Program

A Saline County homeowner is glad they signed up for vacation home watch with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies were watching over a home east of Salina on Crawford Street – and after checking it on Saturday came back Sunday to discover two men trying to jump a vehicle in the driveway. They told the deputy they had purchased the car and were there to pick it up.

Further investigation led to the discovery of stolen tools and a leaf shredder the two had taken from the garage.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Karl Landon and 36-year-old Anthony Evers, both of Abilene. The two are now facing burglary and theft charges.

Sheriff Soldan says homeowners can sign up to have the Sheriff’s Office check on properties while folks are on vacation by calling 785-826-6500.