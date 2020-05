An arson case remains under investigation after Salina fire crews were sent to 1015 N. 9th Street on Saturday night just before 11pm to the report of a shed on fire.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the shed was destroyed by flames and it appeared that someone had been living inside the vacant home.

Officers discovered other damage inside to a door and windows as well.

The house is owned by Prime Property and loss and damage is listed at $5,475.

There were no injuries.