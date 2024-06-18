Shed Burns Down Near Hedville

A fire destroys a shed on North Hedville Road.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 40-by-15-foot metal shed burned down on Monday. Members from Rural Fire District #7 and #3 were sent to the 1500 block of N. Hedville Road around 1:35pm Monday and found the outbuilding totally engulfed in flames.

The owner, Eric Wolf told deputies that he had burned a nearby brush pile on June 13th and suspected the wind had whipped up some small embers into flames.

No one was injured and loss is listed at $10,000.

Photos Courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office