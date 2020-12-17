“Shalimar Shepherds” Ready to Spread Gooodwill

COVID-19 won’t stop one of the newest holiday traditions in Salina. Though there will be some changes, the “Shalimar Shepherds” are not cancelling this year’s event and will be out this weekend.

The group of neighbors on Shalimar Drive in South Salina known as the “Shalimar Shepherds” will be spreading Christmas cheer Friday through Sunday, 6:30pm-9:00pm each night in the 2250-2260 block of Shalimar.

The group says they understand Covid concerns, and feel they can host this outdoor event safely. Many people are looking forward to a little normalcy right now, and Christmas time is the best time.

All volunteers will be wearing masks. They understand the Salina mask ordinance, and know it’s controversial among some people. They ask that everyone wear a mask, and be courteous to all.

The “Shalimar Shepherds” are still offering free photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, and Mary, Joseph & Baby Jesus. They have a new setup to safely offer photos.

They also encourage children to write a letter to Santa. They will have a mailbox on site, and deliver them straight to 123 Elf Road, North Pole USA.

As always, this is a free event. All photos will be posted to the Shalimar Shepherds Facebook Page for you to tag/share/save. Donations are welcome, but not expected. All donations will go directly to Salina Guns & Hoses.

If you don’t feel comfortable due to Covid concerns, that’s okay. They invite everyone to at least drive by and give them a wave.

The “Shalimar Shepherds” started out as a friendly Christmas light battle between neighbors in the 2200 block of Shalimar Drive. It has grown into an event that now includes a live nativity on one side of the street, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the other side.

The goal of the Shalimar Shepherds effort is to create a new Christmas tradition, and memories in Salina.