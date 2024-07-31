Severe Weather Rolls Across Area

A couple of rounds of severe weather dropped heavy rain, produced damaging wind, and dropped larg hail in some areas early Wednesday evening into the nighttime hours. .

Severe storms initially fired by early evening then a second round fired later in the night.

In Salina, a 74 MPH wind gust was clocked at the airport. There was some tree and limb damage and some minor street flooding which quickly subsided. There were no reports of hail in the Salina area.

There was hail reported in northern Kansas. Hail of 1.75 inches fell in the Beloit area.

The rain did provide a brief break from the heat, but it will be back Thursday with an excessive heat warning back in effect through the evening hours.

Top Photo by Tanner Colvin. A shelf cloud NW of Salina.