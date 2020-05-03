Severe Weather Possible Monday

Severe weather is possible in parts of Kansas to begin, and end the day on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an initial severe weather threat late in the overnight hours. Storms are possible generally after 3 am and may linger into Monday morning. The stronger storms will be capable of half dollar size hail. The best chance for severe storms is for parts of the Flint Hills into southeast Kansas.

Storms are expected to develop along a cold front late Monday afternoon or early evening across southeast Kansas. The stronger storms will be capable of half dollar size hail and 65 mph winds.