Several Tools Stolen From Parked Truck

Numerous tools belonging to both the victim and his place of work are stolen from a vehicle.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the burglary occurred between Saturday and Monday outside of a residence in the 500 block of Sunset Ave.

Travis Finch, 32, Salina, is the resident of the property and drives a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 belonging to Summit Plumbing, 321 N. 12th St., Salina. On Monday, he noticed that the latch on the side of the truck where a tool box is was still in the locked position, but it had been pried open.

Stolen from the truck are several personal tools belonging to Finch, as well as other tools belonging to Summit Plumbing. Many of the tools stolen are Milwaukee brand.

Total loss, including damage to the tool box, is $2940.