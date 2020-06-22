Several Thousands Dollars Worth of Property Stolen From Residence

Jeremy BohnJune 22, 2020

Several belongings are stolen from a near downtown Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the residence was burglarized between 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday from a residence in the 200 block of S. 4th St.

Someone entered a detached garage by pushing in to part of the garage door. They were then able go under the door and stole numerous items from inside of the garage.

A 65 inch Samsung TV, Stihl Farm Boss chainsaw, softball and sporting equipment, Bose Home Theater sound system, XBox 1S game console with two remotes, 207 piece tool set, Samsung smart watch and other miscellaneous items have been stolen.

The victims are Brandon Johnson, 36, Salina, and Amanda Shields, 28, Salina. They report a $7,000 loss with $200 damage done to the garage door.

