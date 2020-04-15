Salina, KS

Several Power Hand Tools Stolen From Construction Site

Jeremy BohnApril 15, 2020

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at a rural construction site in the western part of the county.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between April 7 at 5 p.m. and April 8 at 7 a.m., someone forced their way in to a construction trailer in the 2200 block of Reese Rd.–the work site of a bridge–and stole an extensive list of tools and other property belonging to Reece Construction.

Those responsible caused $410 worth of damage to the trailer by trying to first beat a hole in the trailer, before cutting the locks off.

Once inside, they stole approximately $9,925 worth of equipment from the site. Some of the items stolen include things like Milwaukee brand hand and power tools, other construction equipment, leaf blowers, jacks, welding hoods and numerous heavy duty equipment.

There are no suspects.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media's express consent.

