Several Hurt in School Bus Crash

Several people were transported to the hospital in Salina following a crash involving a school bus late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, shortly after 4 PM they were notified by the Salina Police Department of a crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle. The crash occurred slightly north of the Cloverleaf at the I-135 and I-70 interchange. Multiple troopers responded to the scene.

This is an injury crash.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to the hospital with elevated, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the school bus and a couple of high school students were also transported as a precaution due to slight injuries, none of which are significant.

More specific details were not immediately available.