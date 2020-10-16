Several Electronics Stolen From Salina Home

Jeremy BohnOctober 16, 2020

Numerous electronics are stolen from a Salina home.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just over $2,000 worth of property is stolen from a residence in the 600 block of S. Front.

The victim, 36-year-old Cassandra Daniels, Salina, found a bedroom window left partially open and several items missing. Stolen includes a 31 inch ONN HDTV, Roku TV stick, PS4 gaming console, controller, camera, ASTRo A10 PS4 gaming head set, and medication. A Dell laptop is also damaged.

The victim believes that the break-in occurred between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

