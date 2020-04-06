Seventh Saline County COVID-19 Case

A seventh case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been confirmed in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department the latest case is a female in her 50s. She had no known contacts to the disease, or recent travel.

This additional case brings the total to 7 in Saline County, with one death.

At 11 am the KDHE reported a total of 845 cases in Kansas. This is an increase of 98 positive cases in Kansas from yesterday.

The Saline County Health Department will continue to conduct contact investigations in this case as with the other cases. This is a process where the Health Department retraces a persons’ steps and activities so that they can identify anyone who may have been potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Governor Kelly’s Statewide Stay-at-Home order is still in effect. It cannot be stressed enough the importance of staying home and only going out for essential tasks.

Saline County continues to receive reports of alleged non-compliance with the Statewide Stay-at-Home order. Alleged violations can be reported through our online submission form at www.saline.org<http://www.saline.org/>.

Announcements: