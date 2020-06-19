Seven New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Over the past two days, the Saline County Health Department has seven new cases of COVID-19. According to the agency, the cases involve:

A male in his 20s

A female in her 30s

A female in her 40s

A male in his 50s

Three males in their 60s

All seven of these cases are associated with prior positive cases and all of these individuals are isolating at home.

One of the individuals associated with these new cases may have been at the Outlaws Bar on the evening of Friday, June 12, or Saturday, June 13. Persons who were present at the establishment during those times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider or the Saline County Health Department immediately if they experience fever, cough or other symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

This brings the number of cases being actively monitored by the Health Department to 14.

The total number of cases for Saline County since the beginning of the COVID-19 emergency is now at 45. There have been two deaths in Saline County; 29 other cases have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 12,059 cases and 254 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

As of 12:01 a.m. this morning, Saline County has progressed to Phase Out. The individuals who have contracted COVID-19 have done so during prior phases of Stay Home and Reopening. Community indicators such as hospitalization rates, hospital resource use and deaths have continued to support progress to Phase Out, as indicated on the attached graphic. However, the number of new cases reported this week is a negative and indicates that COVID-19 exposure remains a very present risk in Saline County.