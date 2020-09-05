Salina, KS

September Most Wanted is Online

Todd PittengerSeptember 5, 2020

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Those on the September list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated escape from custody,fleeing and eluding, endangering a child, aggravated battery, felony theft, felony drug crimes,  and failing to register as an offender.

The August list generated over a dozen arrests, and two crime stoppers rewards were given out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,317 criminals have been caught, and 420 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

