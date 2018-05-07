Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 68 °

Seniors Ready to Graduate

Todd PittengerMay 7, 2018

Graduation supplies are popular items around the Salina area. This past weekend, and again this coming weekend, multiple schools are hosting commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors.

This past weekend, seniors at Salina Area Technical College and the Kansas State University Polytechnic campus in Salina graduated.

This coming weekend seniors at nearly every other Salina and Saline County area school will graduate. Commencements include:

SATURDAY

10:00 AM – St. John’s Military School

3:00 PM – Kansas Wesleyan University

SUNDAY

1:30 PM – Ell-Saline High School

2:00 PM – Salina Central High School

2:30 PM – Southeast of Saline High School

5:00 PM – Salina South High School

Next weekend, on Sunday May 20th, seniors at Salina Sacred Heart will Graduate.

Commencement ceremonies are also slated in numerous other area communities.

While seniors at most schools are finishing this week, all other students still have a little over a week of school left.

 

Students at Salina Central and Salina South will both graduate on Sunday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Strives to “Stamp Out ...

For the 26th year in a row Salina letter carriers will join in a nationwide effort to help "Stamp Ou...

May 7, 2018 Comments

Seniors Ready to Graduate

Top News

May 7, 2018

Saline County ‘Strategic Doing’...

Kansas News

May 7, 2018

Library Sets 25,000 Book Summer Rea...

Kansas News

May 7, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County ‘Strategi...
May 7, 2018Comments
Library Sets 25,000 Book ...
May 7, 2018Comments
Rollover Crash
May 7, 2018Comments
Damage at KWU Stadium
May 7, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH