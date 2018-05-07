Seniors Ready to Graduate

Graduation supplies are popular items around the Salina area. This past weekend, and again this coming weekend, multiple schools are hosting commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors.

This past weekend, seniors at Salina Area Technical College and the Kansas State University Polytechnic campus in Salina graduated.

This coming weekend seniors at nearly every other Salina and Saline County area school will graduate. Commencements include:

SATURDAY

10:00 AM – St. John’s Military School

3:00 PM – Kansas Wesleyan University

SUNDAY

1:30 PM – Ell-Saline High School

2:00 PM – Salina Central High School

2:30 PM – Southeast of Saline High School

5:00 PM – Salina South High School

Next weekend, on Sunday May 20th, seniors at Salina Sacred Heart will Graduate.

Commencement ceremonies are also slated in numerous other area communities.

While seniors at most schools are finishing this week, all other students still have a little over a week of school left.