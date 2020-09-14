Senior Studio Comes to Salina Art Center

The Salina Art Center is offering a studio art-making class for adults ages 55 and older. This is a great opportunity to build on previous art experiences or learn new skills with a group of adults with similar interests.

Creating art improves quality of life and well-being. Studio classes give participants time and space to dive deep into learning new mediums and techniques.

Senior Studio is Thursdays from 10am-Noon. Each 3-week section will focus on a different art medium. Sections include drawing, painting, 3-D media, papermaking, and printmaking. Drawing begins in October.

Participants can register for single sections or can register for all 5 sections at a discount. Registration is online at www.salinaartcenter.org or by calling 785-827-1431 and asking for Kayla. All courses will be held at the Salina Art Center Warehouse at 149 S. 4th St. Salina, KS 67401 to better provide space for social distancing. Masks are required.

