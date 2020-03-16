Senior Services Activities Cancelled For 8 Weeks

All activities and groups have been canceled for the next 8 weeks due to COVID-19 with the exception of Meals on Wheels.

Please watch for public service announcements notifying of extending or reopening the Center.

Meals On Wheels will continue with changes in protocols.

• A cooler will be provided to MOW recipients

• Volunteer delivering meals will put the meal in the cooler and knock on the door

• The volunteer will stand back approximately 6 foot and wait for recipients to answer the door

• Volunteers are encouraged to speak to the recipient to ensure they are well, but not enter their home due the possibility of spreading the virus to the recipient.

Activities and Groups

All groups and activities have been cancelled for the next 8 weeks. Staff will be available for any questions, please call 785-827-9818.

Groups: exercise, art, bingo, sewing, computer, nail care, woodcarving, singing and any other group is suspended for the next 8 weeks.

Prevention

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid spreading the virus and to avoid being exposed to the virus. The virus is thought to spread between people who are within about 6 feet of each other for at least 10 minutes through droplets from coughing and sneezing.

To reduce risk, everyone should:

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces daily.

For more information, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus. KDHE has a phone bank that is staffed Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. The phone number is 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF). KDHE also has an email address for general inquiries, [email protected]. Please note these contacts are for general questions and cannot provide you with medical evaluations. If you are feeling ill, please stay home and call your healthcare provider.