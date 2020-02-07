Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 21 °

Senior Center Renovations

KSAL StaffFebruary 7, 2020

A ten week renovation project to upgrade the first floor of the Senior Center will begin on Monday, February 10th.

The entire first floor of the Senior Center will be closed for remodeling of the kitchen and restroom areas. This closure will not affect activities on the second and third floors.

Meals on Wheels has been moved to an alternate location to ensure continuity of that service. Renovations are expected to be completed by mid-April.

For questions, please contact the Senior Center at 827-9818.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Senior Center Renovations

A ten week renovation project to upgrade the first floor of the Senior Center will begin on Monday, ...

February 7, 2020 Comments

Stolen Car Found

Kansas News

February 7, 2020

Area Teen Hurt in Rollover Crash

Kansas News

February 7, 2020

Five Most Wanted Arrests

Top News

February 7, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Senior Center Renovations
February 7, 2020Comments
Stolen Car Found
February 7, 2020Comments
Area Teen Hurt in Rollove...
February 7, 2020Comments
“Raise the Roof” Bene...
February 7, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH