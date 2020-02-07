Senior Center Renovations

A ten week renovation project to upgrade the first floor of the Senior Center will begin on Monday, February 10th.

The entire first floor of the Senior Center will be closed for remodeling of the kitchen and restroom areas. This closure will not affect activities on the second and third floors.

Meals on Wheels has been moved to an alternate location to ensure continuity of that service. Renovations are expected to be completed by mid-April.

For questions, please contact the Senior Center at 827-9818.