Senate Overrides Veto of Congressional Map

The Kansas Senate is successful in its second effort to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a proposed state congressional map.

The senate voted 27-to-11 yesterday to override the veto after some lawmakers changed their votes. The first attempt on Monday failed to receive the 27 votes needed for a veto override.

The map has drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers because it divides Wyandotte County between two congressional districts and places the city of Lawrence in the first congressional district.