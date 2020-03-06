Sen. Moran Visits KU School of Medcine Salina Campus

Downtown Salina hosted a U.S. Senator on Friday afternoon.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) made his first visit to the new University of Kansas Salina Health Education Center, 138 N. Santa Fe Ave. Hosting Moran were two medical students giving the senator the tour of the new facilities. Also in attendance were Salina Mayor, Dr. Trent Davis; Dr. Robert Moser, Dean, KU School of Medicine-Salina; and Lisa Larson, Ph.D, RN, Dean, KU School of Nursing-Salina.

The KU School of Medicine/Nursing in Salina moved locations in 2018 to the new downtown campus and has a rural health emphasis. The campus is the smallest four-year medical education site in the country.

The facility is in another expansion, this time a $3.4 million one that is expected to be completed by 2021.

On the tour, Moran viewed the state-of-the-art classrooms inside of the facility and learned about the employment opportunities that graduates from the school encounter.